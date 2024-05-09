Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.80

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 282042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT

Camtek Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day moving average is $72.96. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Camtek Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.