Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.80

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.80 and last traded at $93.24, with a volume of 282042 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAMT
Camtek Price Performance
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Camtek Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Camtek’s dividend payout ratio is 82.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 574.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its stake in Camtek by 1,436.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Camtek by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Camtek by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.