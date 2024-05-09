Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 935 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.93 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,345. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

