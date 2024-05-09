Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $604,000 Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.8% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.86. 12,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,210. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

