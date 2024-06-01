Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CIO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) CIO Desmond Macauley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.34 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

