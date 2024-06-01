Insider Buying: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) CIO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) CIO Desmond Macauley purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $19,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE:ARR opened at $19.34 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $141.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 15.68%. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,231,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 119,460 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARR shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

