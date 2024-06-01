GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.51.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GPS

GAP Trading Up 28.7 %

Shares of GPS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.34. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $29.08.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that GAP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 93,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $2,639,785.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 9,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $263,027.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in GAP by 37.2% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 263,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.