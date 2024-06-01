American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Eagle Outfitters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 1.2 %
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $26.44.
American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
