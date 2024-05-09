Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $171,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.