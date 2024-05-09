Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $171,000 Investment in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Atlas Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 19,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman purchased 16,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.55 per share, with a total value of 253,589.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,783 shares in the company, valued at 416,475.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPZ stock traded down 0.02 on Thursday, reaching 15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.86. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Featured Stories

