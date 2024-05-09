Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 45,437 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 6.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $109,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

