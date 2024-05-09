Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 14,783 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $43,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.42. 493,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

