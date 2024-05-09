Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Increased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,751 shares during the period. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 7.85% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $23,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,525,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 268,271 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 320,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 144,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000.

Shares of XCEM stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $30.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

