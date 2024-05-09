iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Boosted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,766 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $69,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,144 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,450 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,510,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,808 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,413,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,537,000 after purchasing an additional 813,200 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ACWI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.64. The company had a trading volume of 93,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,396. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

