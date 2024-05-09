Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 663,300 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $183,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 37.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NS remained flat at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $24.50.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.15). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $390.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 225.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

