Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 10.0 %

TSE WM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.45.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

