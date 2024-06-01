Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Director Acquires 110,000 Shares of Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.
Wallbridge Mining Stock Down 10.0 %
TSE WM opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$91.80 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.48. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.45.
About Wallbridge Mining
