Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX) Director Sells C$20,168.00 in Stock

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) Director Sebastian Wahl sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$20,168.00.
Sebastian Wahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 24th, Sebastian Wahl sold 26,000 shares of Silver X Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$5,980.00.
Silver X Mining Stock Up 3.4 %
Shares of CVE:AGX opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.31. Silver X Mining Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.
Silver X Mining Company Profile
Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silver X Mining
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.