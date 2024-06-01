Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.47 and last traded at $103.41. Approximately 1,301,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 7,980,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $67.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 5.79%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,219,333 shares of company stock worth $404,717,953. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,198,000 after purchasing an additional 30,511,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertiv by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,930,000 after buying an additional 1,766,784 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 13,811,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,383,000 after buying an additional 2,249,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,817,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,191 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

