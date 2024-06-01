Paul J. Isaac Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 6,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,745,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,273.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.94 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Stereotaxis from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 56.0% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,613,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 187,437 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

