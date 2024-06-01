Eugene S. Stark Acquires 262 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.32 per share, for a total transaction of $11,873.84. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,423.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

General American Investors stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.12 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 692,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 59,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 332,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General American Investors by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 651,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 20,346 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

