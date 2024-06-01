Mark Campbell Winmill Acquires 2,899 Shares of Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 2,899 shares of Global Self Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,205.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 267,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,720.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Campbell Winmill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 20,000 shares of Global Self Storage stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Global Self Storage stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The firm has a market cap of $55.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.23. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

