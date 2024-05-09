Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $199.47. 220,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,477. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

