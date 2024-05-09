Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at UBS Group

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Henry Schein from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.73.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

