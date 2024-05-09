Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Devin T. Cygnar Sells 3,843 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $7,107,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3,568.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 580,655 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 564,827 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2,299.6% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 418,013 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 400,593 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,917,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,503,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 138,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

