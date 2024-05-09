Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 64.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 64,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $249,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 17,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.87. 517,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,475. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

