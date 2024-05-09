Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Splunk by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 360,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,847,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $103,862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,239 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 46,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Splunk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,048 shares of the software company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

SPLK stock remained flat at $156.90 during midday trading on Thursday. 5,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average is $153.51. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

