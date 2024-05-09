Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $323.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.94. 17,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,720. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $114.71 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

