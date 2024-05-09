Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $847,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,785 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 930,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 361,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 139,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

WY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.19. 234,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,402,002. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.