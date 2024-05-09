Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $512.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,949. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $488.03. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $382.70 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

