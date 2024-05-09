Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Arhaus Stock Performance

ARHS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 344,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.73 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Arhaus by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

