HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $750.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.56.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $7.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,517. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $628.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $567.79. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of -171.27 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $407.23 and a 52 week high of $693.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total transaction of $671,419.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.21, for a total value of $73,568.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,356,534.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.