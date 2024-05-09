Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Verano alerts:

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $237.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.22 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Verano will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.