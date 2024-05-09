Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.15 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.06.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.27. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$1.99 and a 1-year high of C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$448.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.13.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2339499 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

