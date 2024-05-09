NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXPI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.
NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.5 %
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.40%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
