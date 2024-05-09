Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $133.66 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 41.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ICE. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,867 shares of company stock worth $20,843,598 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

