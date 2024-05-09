TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TopBuild Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $397.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $414.16 and its 200 day moving average is $363.89. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Benchmark upped their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 6th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.90.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

