Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The company has a market cap of $131.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

