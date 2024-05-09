SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBFG opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 36,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

