SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SBFG opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $92.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
