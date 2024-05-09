Robert W. Baird Raises TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target to $1,357.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,289.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,314.00 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $768.05 and a 12 month high of $1,328.15. The stock has a market cap of $73.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,217.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,083.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $280,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in TransDigm Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.