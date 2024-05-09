Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $578.00

Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 578 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 576.87 ($7.25), with a volume of 49182 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 569 ($7.15).

Merchants Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of £860.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,747.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 531.38.

Merchants Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Merchants Trust

In other Merchants Trust news, insider Mal Patel acquired 400 shares of Merchants Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £2,148 ($2,698.49). Company insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Featured Stories

