Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS) Sets New 12-Month High at $236.04

Shares of Fidelity China Special (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236.04 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 234.71 ($2.95), with a volume of 401229 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.91).

Fidelity China Special Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,720.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 205.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 202.96.

About Fidelity China Special

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

