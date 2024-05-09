Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Director Thomas Christopoul Sells 10,495 Shares

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $32.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.43 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,210,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,785 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2,110.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,311,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,968,000 after buying an additional 2,206,508 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,532,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,622.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,244,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 1,171,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,275,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,733 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

