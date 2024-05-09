Everpar Advisors LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Price Performance

SABR opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.89 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 50,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 587,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,241.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sabre from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

