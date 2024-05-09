Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $1.72 Million Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.64% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $195,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $777,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 15.1% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 748,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 98,470 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,046,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 293.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 303,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAC Emerald Acquisition alerts:

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EMLD stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Emerald Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.