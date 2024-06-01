Assetmark Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

