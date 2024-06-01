Commerce Bank Has $502,000 Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,168,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,656,000 after buying an additional 172,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,001,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,776,000 after purchasing an additional 362,152 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 12.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,523,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,095,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816,514 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,003,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 354,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,083.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William F. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,985,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELAN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

