Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 83.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,770,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,700,000 after buying an additional 14,033,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8,487.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,832,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 4,776,310 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after buying an additional 200,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after buying an additional 92,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

