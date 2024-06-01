Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

