Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 338.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2,620.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.63. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $951.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

