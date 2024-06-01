Commerce Bank Raises Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned about 0.07% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 522,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GSBC stock opened at $52.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.65. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at Great Southern Bancorp

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

