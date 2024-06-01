Commerce Bank Has $504,000 Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.90.

NYSE BLD opened at $417.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.45. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $199.31 and a 1 year high of $452.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares in the company, valued at $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.53, for a total transaction of $219,526.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

