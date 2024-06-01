iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $70.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.14. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.06 million, a PE ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.98.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

