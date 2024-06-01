Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter valued at $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 12.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $46.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

